TOKYO, June 20 Tokyo-based activist fund Strategic Capital plans to boost its assets by expanding its investor base to professional investors in Japan and abroad by taking a more hands-on approach to generate higher investment returns, the head of the fund said.

The fund's style contrasts with a recent trend in Japan where so-called "friendly" activist funds are gaining popularity with a series of new funds launched after tough tactics failed to produce results in the past.

Activist funds are attracting attention as the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe introduced a stewardship code to encourage investors to engage more with companies they own to improve profitability and corporate governance.

"You can call us an activist investor and we are not soft," Tsuyoshi Maruki, chief executive of Strategic Capital, told Reuters.

Strategic Capital, established in October 2012, holds nearly 10 billion yen ($98 million) in assets under management.

The fund company is applying for a licence that allows investments from both Japanese and foreign institutional and high net worth investors, with the capacity of the fund rising up to 20 billion yen ($195.98 million).

Maruki said the timing was favourable for the fund firm, with the government adopting the stewardship code and investors focusing more closely on improving corporate governance.

"For about 20 years until last year, Japan's gross domestic product was largely flat due to deflation, while listed companies' net assets doubled to approximately 220 trillion yen in cash or about 850 trillion yen in financial assets," he said.

"Massive cash reserves at corporations simply sat there. I felt this fact was one of the factors that triggered deflation. Something had to be done to stimulate money flow."

Companies which refuse to hold dialogues with investors or those that have poor corporate governance tended to be undervalued, Maruki said.

"These companies can be attractive if they could fix their governance," Maruki said. "I felt I had to do it if nobody else was doing it."

Maruki said there were about 150-200 domestic listed firms, worth about 10 trillion yen in market capitalisation, which could be candidates for potential investments.

Strategic Capital's share holdings include data processing firm Ines Corp, accounting system maker Japan Digital Laboratory, and steel sheet maker Toyo Kohan.

Formerly, Maruki was an executive of an investment fund company led by disgraced activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami, who was convicted of insider trading in 2006.

Maruki left the company in 2007, but his investment style has not changed since then.

He said that as a shareholder there was an obligation to execute shareholders' rights to corporations and address companies that refuse to engage with investors.

"I have to be very clear in sending messages. I don't hesitate to give severe comments. But I'm a soft-spoken individual and I hold dialogues in a gentle manner," he said.

($1 = 102.0500 Japanese yen) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)