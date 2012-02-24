* AIJ Investment Advisors ordered to temporarily halt operations

* AIJ can't explain portfolio, some assets may be lost: regulator

* Regulator launches sector-wide probe

* AIJ managed about $2.6 bln in assets, mostly corporate pensions (Adds details, comment)

By Taiga Uranaka and Noriyuki Hirata

TOKYO, Feb 24 Japan's financial regulator on Friday temporarily shut a manager of corporate pensions on suspicion it may have hidden losses in the $2.6 billion it manages mainly on behalf of smaller firms, marking as one of the biggest scandals of its kind in Japan.

The Financial Services Agency said it froze the assets of AIJ Investment Advisors and ordered a halt to its operations for a month because the Tokyo-based firm, which operated like a hedge fund seeking absolute returns even in weak markets, was unable to properly report the status of its portfolio.

The regulator also launched a probe to check for similar problems at the 263 other discretionary assets managers under its purview, highlighting the importance of the pension system for a rapidly ageing country that is grappling with how to pay for its swelling population of retirees.

AIJ could not be reached for comment.

"We have no information at this stage to raise doubts about any other asset manager," an FSA official, who asked not to be named, told a news conference.

"But we cannot just sit back and wait based on that assumption. We need to investigate everything all at once and as quickly as possible."

AIJ managed about 210 billion yen ($2.62 billion) across 123 contracts in Japan and overseas as of the end of last March, according to a filing with the Japan Securities Investment Advisers Association. The company is led by Kazuhiko Asakawa, a former employee of a securities firm.

While the FSA indicated that it was still investigating the size of the losses, a source familiar with the matter said the regulator believes more than half of client assets may have been lost for good.

"We believe AIJ's assets have lost some of their value. AIJ cannot explain its asset management situation. The size and cause of the losses are now under investigation," the FSA official said.

Japan has not seen a fraud case on the scale of the Ponzi scheme orchestrated by Bernard Madoff, but it has had its fair share of investment scams.

One of the biggest was perpetrated by Kazutsugi Nami, who was arrested in 2009 for engineering a scam that duped 37,000 people of some $2 billion by promising annual returns of 36 percent.

ABSOLUTE RETURNS

The majority of AIJ's customers are small and medium-sized firms that entrusted it with their employee pensions. It also counts a few large firms among its clients, including semiconductor equipment maker Advantest Corp and industrial robot maker Yaskawa Electric.

AIJ began operations in 1989 and grew rapidly in the past decade by promising clients a positive return even in down markets. Its investment strategy was centred on shorting Nikkei 225 options and other equity and bond derivatives, according to the filing with the industry association.

"We specialize in so-called alternative asset management, an alternative to the traditional investment assets of domestic stocks and bonds. That allows us to seek absolute and steady returns not tied to the direction of the markets," AIJ wrote in the filing.

The fund manager had told prospective clients that it delivered cumulative returns of up to 240 percent, according to the Nikkei newspaper.

Japanese corporate pension funds actively started pouring funds into hedge funds and other alternative assets from around 2005, eager to bolster returns amid the weak long-term outlook for domestic stocks and with interest rates near zero.

Corporate pension funds have about 5 percent of the industry's 60-70 trillion yen in assets in hedge funds, according to the Pension Fund Association.

The AIJ case could have an impact on that trend. "I don't think this will lead to a major withdrawl from hedge funds," said Mitsuhiro Arakawa, an executive consultant at Russell Investments. "But this may alarm many Japanese pension funds. I think they will do more thorough due diligence when adding a hedge fund to the portfolio." (Additional reporting by Nathan Layne and Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Watson and Ed Lane)