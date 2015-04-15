(Adds U.S. commander in Pacific on Russian activity)
TOKYO, April 15 Japan's air force said on
Wednesday jet fighter scrambles had reached a level not seen
since the height of the Cold War three decades ago as Russian
bombers probe its northern skies and Chinese combat aircraft
intrude into its southern air space.
In the year through March 31, Japanese fighters scrambled
944 times, a 16-percent increase on the same period the previous
year, the country's Self Defence Force said.
That is the second highest number of encounters ever
recorded over a 12-month period since records began in 1958 and
only one less than a record 944 scrambles in 1984.
"It represents a sharp increase," an SDF spokesman told a
news briefing.
While not a direct measure of Russian and Chinese military
activity, the numbers nonetheless point to an increase in
operations by Japan's two big neighbours. The spokesman said an
increased number of Chinese planes had flown through Japanese
air space into the Western Pacific.
Russia's activity has gathered pace since it annexed Crimea
from Ukraine last year and comes at a time when Japan faces an
increasingly assertive China, which boosted its defence spending
by more than 10 percent this year after a nearly unbroken
two-decade run of double-digit rises.
The commander of U.S. forces in the Pacific, Admiral Samuel
Locklear, said Russian activity had returned to near Cold-War
levels in the past few months.
He said there was a greater Russian presence in both
Northeast and Southeast Asia and that Russian Bear bombers and
reconnaissance aircraft regularly flew missions in the Sea of
Japan and to Alaska and the U.S. West Coast.
Locklear told a Washington congressional hearing Russian
warships were deployed in the Asia-Pacific and the expected
fielding of Moscow's new Borei-class submarine later this year
and upgrade to land-based ballistic missiles would modernize its
nuclear capability in the region.
Russian bombers and patrol planes often enter Japan's
northern air space close to Hokkaido and to four smaller islands
claimed by both countries.
Chinese fighter incursions are concentrated in the East
China Sea, close to islets claimed by Japan and China.
Japan has increased defence spending, but by a smaller
margin than China, to buy longer-range patrol aircraft, cargo
jets, helicopter carriers and troop carrying Boeing V-22
Ospreys and Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighters.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also plans to loosen
constitutional constraints on Japan's defence forces, something
that will allow them to operate more freely overseas and deepen
cooperation with U.S. forces.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Additional reporting by David
Brunnstrom in Washington; Editing by Nick Macfie and Chris
Reese)