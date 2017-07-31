FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Japan Airlines raises outlook on solid long-haul sales
#Brexit
#Business
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
The Trump White House
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
Bitcoin's software code could be split to create a clone
Technology
Bitcoin's software code could be split to create a clone
Paris 2024 Olympics nearly assured as LA agrees to 2028
Sport
Paris 2024 Olympics nearly assured as LA agrees to 2028
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 31, 2017 / 6:30 AM / a day ago

Japan Airlines raises outlook on solid long-haul sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines (JAL) raised its full-year outlook on Monday after first-quarter operating profit rose 12 percent from a year earlier, against a backdrop of strong demand for long-haul routes including flights between Tokyo and New York.

Operating profit for the three months through June was 24.7 billion yen ($223.35 million), up from 22.1 billion yen a year earlier and higher than the average estimate of 18.5 billion yen from two analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It said it now expected operating profit of 153 billion yen for the full year through next March, compared with an earlier forecast of 142 billion yen.

JAL was freed from government-imposed restrictions on route expansion in April, more than seven years after filing for bankruptcy and receiving a taxpayer-funded bailout. ($1 = 110.5900 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Stephen Coates)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.