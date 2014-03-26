TOKYO, March 26 Japan Airlines Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it aims for a net profit of 115 billion yen ($1.12 billion) for the fiscal year ending March 2015, compared with a forecast of 148 billion yen for the year to the end of this month.

The company also forecast an operating profit of 140 billion yen for the financial year to March 2015 in its mid-term business plan. ($1 = 102.3200 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Dominic Lau)