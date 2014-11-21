UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
TOKYO Nov 21 Japan Airlines (JAL) said on Friday is has received a request from low-cost carrier Skymark Airlines seeking talks on potential business cooperation.
"We received the request from Skymark Airlines on the possible cooperation," a spokesman for JAL said. "We will start to discuss some possible cooperation but at the current stage, there is no decided agreement," he added.
A formal tieup would put one of the country's few independent low-cost carriers, under the wing of one of Japan's two dominant airlines. JAL's main local rival is ANA Holdings Inc. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders