TOKYO, Sept 11 Japan has selected a group led by railway operator Tokyu Corp and including general contractor Maeda Corp to operate the Sendai Airport in northern Japan, the government said.

The group will now negotiate final details of the deal with the government to run the airport, which was hard hit by the earthquake and tsunami in 2011. The final agreement will be made by the end of this year, said an official at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism at a media briefing.

Sendai Airport will become Japan's first state-owned airport to be operated by private entities. The move is part of an effort led by Prime Minister Shinto Abe, who has pledged to increase private money into state-owned infrastructure to cut the national debt.

Japan is also in the process of choosing the operator to run the much bigger Osaka-based Kansai International Airport. Orix Corp and its French partner Vinci SA were narrowed down to a single bidder and they are expected to submit the second round of bidding this month.

The Tokyu-led group has beaten a consortium led by Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd, a property developer, which teamed up with airline ANA Holdings Inc, which came in the second place in the bidding which opened in July last year.

A retailer Aeon Co, which teamed up with contractor Kumagai Gumi Co, came in the third.

Macquarie Group's Macquarie Capital is acting as a financial adviser for the group led by Maeda, two people with knowledge of the matter said.