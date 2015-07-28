TOKYO, July 28 Japanese trade house Mitsubishi Corp has dropped out of the final round of bidding for rights to operate the Sendai Airport in northern Japan, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The government hopes the deal for rights to operate Japan's tenth-busiest airport will bring in at least 5.7 billion yen ($46 million) as part of a privatisation drive.

Mitsubishi Corp, which had teamed up with Internet shopping company Rakuten Inc, did not submit a second-round bid before the deadline on Monday, said the person, who declined to be identified because the bidding process is not public.

An official at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, which is conducting the bidding, said only three groups had submitted bids although four had been shortlisted for the final round. He declined to identify which party had dropped out.

The other three groups are Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd , a property developer, which teamed up with airline ANA Holdings Inc ; general contractor Maeda Corp and railway operator Tokyu Corp ; and, retailer Aeon Co and contractor Kumagai Gumi Co.

Sendai Airport is the second to be put on the block, following fifth-busiest Kansai International Airport in Osaka which has been narrowed down to a single bidder and is expected to bring in about $18 billion.

Japan last month said Orix Corp and its French partner Vinci SA submitted the only qualified bid for Kansai Airport in the first round, with others including Mitsubishi Corp dropping out.

The government plans to select the winning bid for Sendai Airport by September. ($1 = 123.6500 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Edmund Klamann)