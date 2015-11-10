TOKYO Nov 10 Japan has granted Orix Corp and partner Vinci SA the right to operate the Kansai International Airport, a document obtained by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

Orix and Vinci were the only entity to bid for the right, worth 2.3 trillion yen ($18.68 billion), and which includes the operation of the smaller Osaka International Airport.

($1 = 123.1300 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)