TOKYO, Sept 28 Japanese shipments of aluminium products fell 1.5 percent in August from a year earlier to 154,684 tonnes, industry data showed on Wednesday.

It was down from 170,916 tonnes in July, data provided by the Japan Aluminium Association showed.

The outlook for aluminium demand in Japan remains murky as the government struggles to come up with effective steps to deal with the pain some companies feel from a stronger yen, which threatens to stunt Japan's recovery from the March earthquake and tsunami.

Japan's auto lobby cut its forecast for this year's domestic vehicle sales by 10 percent and repeated its calls for a weaker yen and lower automobile taxes to help the industry and, by extension, the country's fragile economy.

Anticipating sluggish domestic demand, premiums for primary aluminium shipments to Japan in the October-December quarter have mostly been set at $118 per tonne, down from $120 agreed for the July-September quarter and marking the first decline in three quarters.

Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports at the end of August stood at their highest level since May 2009, boosted by the arrival of delayed shipments from July, an official at trading house Marubeni Corp said earlier this month. (Reporting by Chikako Mogi; Editing by Michael Watson)