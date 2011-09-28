* Shipments fall yr-yr for three months in row

* Shipments down mth/mth for second month in row

* Growth in demand moderating, exports to Asia sluggish

* Electricity supply worries to accelerate hollowing out (Adds details, comments)

TOKYO, Sept 28 Japanese shipments of aluminium products fell to their lowest level since January 2010, hit by slowing exports to Southeast Asia and China and a slower-than-expected pick up in domestic demand, an industry group said on Wednesday.

The Japan Aluminium Association data showed shipments of Japanese aluminium products fell 1.5 percent in August from a year earlier to 154,684 tonnes, down year-on-year for the third month in a row.

Shipments in August, the lowest since January 2010 when they stood at 150,373 tonnes, declined 9.5 percent from 170,916 tonnes in July for the second consecutive monthly drop.

"We received better-than-expected orders for April-June and expected July-September orders to undergo adjustments, but data suggests these adjustments might be more severe than we previously thought," the association's chairman, Masateru Yoshihara, told a news conference.

"It's worrying that the economy in the United States and Europe appears to have become lacklustre. Exports to Asia are not as strong as before. But while exports are below our projections, they are still growing," said Yoshihara, who is also president and chief executive officer of Furukawa-Sky Aluminium Corp .

The association plans to provide its demand outlook for the current fiscal year after data for September is available.

Shipments of flat-rolled aluminium, used in beverage cans, fell 4.6 percent from a year earlier due to weak demand.

Exports fell 12.9 percent from a year-earlier for the seventh consecutive month of year-on-year declines.

The outlook for aluminium demand in Japan remains unclear as the government struggles to come up with effective steps to help companies deal with a stronger yen, a factor that threatens to stunt Japan's recovery from the devastating earthquake and tsunami in March.

"Our industry itself has no means to fend off the strength of the yen and we are losing against overseas competitors," said

Shun-ichi Shiraichi, a vice chairman of the association who is also an executive officer at chemical maker Showa Denko K.K. .

"There is fear that the strong yen will propel a shift of production of electrical and electronic goods to abroad, shrinking domestic demand," he said.

The crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant has also raised public anxiety and resulted in stricter safety standards for restarting reactors closed for regular maintenance, potentially triggering power shortages.

"If there are constant fears about unstable power supply, manufacturers can't feel safe and may further strengthen the move to overseas," Yoshihara said.

Japan's auto lobby cut its forecast for this year's domestic vehicle sales by 10 percent and repeated its calls for a weaker yen and lower automobile taxes to help the industry and, by extension, the country's fragile economy.

Anticipating sluggish domestic demand, premiums for primary aluminium shipments to Japan in the October-December quarter have mostly been set at $118 per tonne, down from $120 agreed for the July-September quarter and marking the first decline in three quarters.

Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports at the end of August stood at their highest level since May 2009, boosted by the arrival of delayed shipments from July, an official at trading house Marubeni Corp said earlier this month. (Reporting by Chikako Mogi; Editing by Michael Watson and Miral Fahmy)