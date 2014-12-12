TOKYO Dec 12 Aluminium stocks held at three
major Japanese ports rose for an eighth straight month to hit a
record high at the end of November on rising imports and softer
demand at home.
Aluminium stocks held at Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka rose 14
percent in November from a month earlier to 378,000 tonnes, the
highest level in data going back to April 2000, trading house
Marubeni Corp said on Friday.
"An increased number of aluminium ingots are coming to Japan
to look for buyers amid slowing demand elsewhere in Asia as
China steps up exports of cheaper aluminium products to
neighbouring countries," said a Tokyo-based trader, who declined
to be named.
Japan's import of aluminium ingot rose 16 percent to 1.43
million tonnes in the January-October period from the same
period in 2013, according to the country's trade data.
The inventory increase also reflects slowing demand in Japan
as consumption and exports remain weak, another trader said.
The world's third-largest economy has unexpectedly slipped
into recession. Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank an
annualised 1.6 percent in the July-September quarter after
plunging 7.3 percent the previous quarter following a rise in
sales taxes that clobbered consumer spending.
Recent economic data have also remained weak with falling
machinery orders and inflation expectations, depressed sentiment
in a government "economy watchers" survey and feeble
capital-spending plans.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by David Clarke)