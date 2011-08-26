* Shipments fall yr/yr for two months in row

* Demand recovering but earthquake impact still felt

* Hot weather helps boost beverage can shipments

* Shipments seen falling yr/yr again in August (Adds detail, comments, graphic)

TOKYO, Aug 26 Japanese shipments of aluminium products fell 4.8 percent in July from a year earlier to 170,916 tonnes, industry data showed on Friday, falling year-on-year for the second month in a row as the impact from the March earthquake was still felt.

The data provided by the Japan Aluminium Association showed that July shipments fell 4.2 percent from 178,452 tonnes in June, falling month-on-month for the first time in three months.

"The Japanese economy is recovering from the damage from the March earthquake, but it will still take some time for a full recovery. That is reflected in shipments," said an official at the association.

"The lingering impact from the earthquake is likely to keep aluminium shipments in August to below year-earlier levels, although the decline may narrow," the official said.

Japan, which must buy nearly all the aluminium it needs from abroad, imports about 2 million tonnes a year of primary aluminium, which is used widely in products ranging from computers, planes and electronics to food packaging.

Shipments of flat-rolled aluminium for use in beverage cans slowed to a 3.8 percent rise year-on-year in reaction from double-digit year-on-year increases in May and June due to front-loaded production to avoid power shortage during the summer peak.

But the association official said hot weather in July helped underpin demand for beverage cans.

Flat-rolled aluminium for use in automobiles fell for the seventh month in a row due to a drop in production, but the ongoing recovery in carmakers' output helped narrow the drop.

Manufacturers have given priority to catering for domestic needs after the earthquake, curbing exports, but such moves are stabilising, helping exports to rebound slightly in July.

Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports fell 11 percent in July from a month earlier to 203,500 tonnes due to slowing imports, according to trading house Marubeni Corp .

Talks for October-December aluminium term premiums to Japan began this week.

As aluminium industry officials remain cautious about the outlook of domestic demand, the fourth-quarter premiums are expected to stay flat or fall slightly, with buyers seeing no reason for a rise.

The premiums for the current quarter were largely settled at $120 a tonne, marking the first rise in six quarters and putting them at their highest in a year. (Reporting by Chikako Mogi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)