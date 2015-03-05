(Adds comment, background on talks and supply)
By Yuka Obayashi
TOKYO, March 5 A major Japanese aluminium buyer
has agreed to pay a producer premium of $380 per tonne for metal
to be shipped in the April-June period, down from the previous
quarter, a buyer source directly involved in the quarterly
pricing talks said.
The deal would mark an 11 percent drop from a record $425
per tonne PREM-ALUM-JP in January-March and is the first fall
in six quarters, as regional supply climbs.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of aluminium and the
premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each
quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price
set the benchmark for the region.
The buyer struck the deal earlier this week when a producer
lowered its offer from an initial proposal placed last week, the
source, who declined to be named, told Reuters.
"We've made the deal with one producer, but we are still
negotiating with others," he said, adding the negotiations had
advanced more quickly than in the previous round when talks had
dragged on for nearly two months.
"Inventories are high and spot premiums are down. Producers
apparently understand that," he said.
Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports climbed
for a tenth month to hit a record high at the end of January, as
robust imports met tepid domestic demand.
Behind the higher imports are slack demand elsewhere in Asia
and China's increased exports of cheaper aluminium products.
Japanese buyers have said they want to see quarterly
premiums below $400 a tonne, given falling spot premiums in
Asia, the United States and Europe.
The latest quarterly pricing negotiations began last week
between Japanese buyers and global producers including Alcoa Inc
, Rio Tinto and BHP ,
with initial offers ranging between $390-425 a tonne, according
to three buyer sources.