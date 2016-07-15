By Yuka Obayashi
| TOKYO, July 15
TOKYO, July 15 Japanese aluminium products
makers such as UACJ Corp and Kobe Steel are
boosting output capacity in the United States in a bid to snare
market share as automakers turn to the lighter metal to meet
stricter environmental rules.
The move is set to intensify competition with rivals such as
Alcoa that are aggressively investing in the world's
second-biggest automobile market, and with steelmakers defending
their traditional auto business through the use of lighter
products.
UACJ, Japan's biggest rolled-aluminium products maker,
began production of sample aluminium sheets for autos last month
at a new $150 million plant in Kentucky, built with Dutch
partner Constellium, with an annual output capacity of
100,000 tonnes.
The company also spent $155 million earlier this year to buy
SRS Industries, a Michigan-based U.S. manufacturer of automotive
aluminium structural materials.
"We are also considering an expansion of the joint venture
with Constellium, possibly adding two more finishing lines to
triple capacity to meet rising demand," UACJ Senior Managing
Executive Officer Takayoshi Nakano told Reuters in an interview.
Faced with tougher environmental rules, car makers in the
U.S. and Europe are turning to aluminium over steel for exterior
body panels and structural components. Aluminium can cut the
weight of a car by about 30 percent and can be more easily
recycled, reducing its life-cycle emissions.
While aluminium has been used in premium-brand cars for
decades, the latest moves by fabricators follow the success of
Ford Motor's best-selling F-150, its first aluminium-body
pickup truck.
UACJ is betting aluminium sheet used in passenger vehicles
will rise at least ten-fold to a million tonnes by 2025, after
automakers in the United States start adding them to popular
sedans from around 2019 or 2020.
Nakano said the company aimed to win about 20 percent of the
U.S. aluminium automotive sheet market.
"Our expectation is the trend in the U.S. and Europe to use
aluminium for auto bodies and structural frames will eventually
spread to other areas like China and Southeast Asia where we
want to take the lead," he said.
Kobe Steel, which makes both aluminium and steel, said in
May it will invest $46.7 million to build an aluminium plant in
Kentucky to build parts for car frames and bumpers, and also
wants a plant for aluminium sheets.
"We are still looking to invest in the U.S. market to make
aluminium sheets, although the timing is not known yet," Kobe
Steel President Hiroya Kawasaki told a news conference on
Tuesday.
BOOSTING CAPACITY
Other companies are also boosting their automotive sheet
capacity to meet expected demand growth, even though aluminium
typically costs at least twice as much as steel.
Alcoa, which has been shutting aluminium smelters due to
falling prices, completed a $300 million expansion in 2014 at
its Davenport, Iowa sheet products plant and raised capacity at
its rolling mill in Alcoa, Tennessee in 2015.
In 2013, top rolled aluminium producer Novelis, a
unit of India's Hindalco Industries, said it would
spend more than $300 million to boost capacity at its automotive
sheet plant in Oswego, New York.
"We expect aluminium use per vehicle will grow to 500 pounds
(227 kg) by 2025 from 390 pounds in 2015," said Tom Boney,
chairman of the U.S. Aluminum Association's transportation
group, citing tougher emission targets and wider consumer
acceptance in terms of safety.
Investment in the Japanese market, however, is limited due
to close ties between automakers and steelmakers, who have
focused on developing lighter, stronger steel, along with
improving fuel efficiency by upgrades to engines and parts.
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, Japan's top
steelmaker, has developed a 25-percent stronger high-tensile
steel, which means automakers can use less to cut weight, and
plans sales around 2020, a spokesman said.
But Kobe Steel's Kawasaki said Japanese automakers are under
pressure to further cut vehicle weight and are expected to adopt
aluminium for structural frames from 2020 or 2021.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, additional reporting by Joseph
White in DETROIT; editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Richard Pullin)