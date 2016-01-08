TOKYO Jan 8 Japan's aluminium imports are
expected to shrink for a second year running in 2016, after
buyers skipped or trimmed purchases for January-March shipments
due to still-high levels of local inventory.
The expected drop in imports could help trim domestic
aluminium stocks by March by about 100,000 tonnes to around
300,000 tonnes, pushing up surcharges for physical delivery of
aluminium in Japan, industry sources said.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the
premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each
quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price
set the benchmark for the region.
Imports have been declining since stocks at the country's
three major ports hit a record high of 502,200 tonnes in May
last year due to an influx of excess cheap semi-fabricated
products from China to elsewhere in Asia, prompting more primary
metals to head to Japan to look for buyers.
The steady fall in imports since July saw shipment down 14
percent over the first 11 months in 2015, cutting inventory at
the ports to 401,000 tonnes by end-November.
Still, stocks remain above an average of about 250,000
tonnes during 2011-2014, which is seen by the industry as a
healthy level.
Some Japanese buyers slashed purchase volumes or skipped
buying altogether for January-March shipment, according to
industry sources.
"We've trimmed the size of purchase for the first quarter.
Our 2016 purchase will likely fall by 10-20 percent from last
year," said a source at an end-user who declined to be
identified.
Another buyer said his company had not taken part in talks
on quarterly premiums for the first quarter as it had enough
supply, while a producer said about a third of its customers had
skipped or cut purchase volumes for the quarter.
"Traders had enough inventory and end-users assumed they
could secure cheaper metals in spot market," he said.
The smaller local inventory and higher overseas rates
boosted Japan's premiums for January-March shipments by 22
percent from the previous quarter to $110 per tonne. Trader
Marubeni Corp expects stocks to fall by about 30,000
tonnes a month through middle of this year.
"Stocks at the main ports may drop to as low as 250,000
tonnes, or at least to 300,000 tonnes by mid-year," said
Norinobu Ozawa, general manager at Marubeni's light metals
section.
Lower local stocks and tighter global supply after cutbacks
and closures by producers could push up Japanese premiums
towards $150 a tonne later this year, he added.
Many aluminium producers have cut loss-making capacity or
shut down completely as London Metal Exchange prices and
physical premiums have tumbled amid rising exports of
semi-fabricated products from China and high energy costs.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Richard Pullin)