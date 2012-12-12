BRIEF-Benz Mining Corp announces proposed share consolidation
* On Jan 30, co's Board passed a resolution authorizing consolidation of issued and outstanding common shares of company on a 10:1 ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Dec 12 Japanese buyers have agreed an aluminium premium for some January-March shipments of $240 per tonne with Rio Tinto Alcan, down from a record $254-$255 in the previous quarter, three sources directly involved in the talks said on Wednesday.
Rio Tinto Alcan offered the premium of $240 last month. It was lower than Alcoa's offer of $247 and BHP's $249, two of the sources said.
* FMR LLC reports 13.69 percent passive stake in Tesla Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 versus passive stake of 10.19 percent as of Dec 31, 2015 - SEC filing Source text: http://bit.ly/2lGUTs2 Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 Airlines canceled 1.17 percent of scheduled domestic flights last year, the best performance in the 22 years the government has been tracking the issue, the U.S. Transportation Department said on Tuesday.