TOKYO Aug 28 Top aluminium producers have offered Japanese buyers a premium of $250 per tonne for October-December primary metal shipments, flat from the previous quarter, three sources involved in quarterly pricing talks said on Wednesday.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the fee sets the benchmark for the region.

For the July-September quarter, Japanese buyers agreed to pay an average premium of around $250 per tonne over the London Metal Exchange cash price.

The latest quarterly pricing negotiations began this week between Japanese buyers and miners including Rio Tinto Ltd , Alcoa Inc and BHP Billiton , and are expected to continue to next month.