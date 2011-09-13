(For a related story click: )

Sept 13 Japan's primary aluminium buyers have largely agreed to premiums at $118 a tonne for supplies in the fourth quarter of 2011.

That marks the first decline in premiums in three quarters.

Following is a table of premiums agreed between Japanese buyers and suppliers since 2004 (per tonne, over cash LME, CIF):

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2011 $112-113 $113 $120 $118 2010 $128-130 $122-124 $120 $116-118 2009 $58-62 $56-58 $75 $115-120 2008 $65 $83 $87-88 $75-76 2007 $76-77 $71-73 $68-69 $65-66 2006 $56 $60-61 $73 $82-83 2005 $86-87 $79-80 $70-72 $63 2004 $53-54 $66-67 $85-86 $90-91 (Reporting by Chikako Mogi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)