Sept 13 Japan's primary aluminium buyers have
largely agreed to premiums at $118 a tonne for supplies in the
fourth quarter of 2011.
That marks the first decline in premiums in three quarters.
Following is a table of premiums agreed between Japanese
buyers and suppliers since 2004 (per tonne, over cash LME, CIF):
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
2011 $112-113 $113 $120 $118
2010 $128-130 $122-124 $120 $116-118
2009 $58-62 $56-58 $75 $115-120
2008 $65 $83 $87-88 $75-76
2007 $76-77 $71-73 $68-69 $65-66
2006 $56 $60-61 $73 $82-83
2005 $86-87 $79-80 $70-72 $63
2004 $53-54 $66-67 $85-86 $90-91
