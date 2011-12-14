TOKYO Dec 14 Premiums for primary
aluminium shipments to Japan for the January-March quarter have
mostly been set at $112 per tonne, down 5 percent from the
previous quarter's $118, industry sources directly involved in
the talks said.
That marked a second consecutive decline in premiums as a
global economic slowdown, the strong yen and flooding in
Thailand -- where many Japanese manufacturers have parts of
their supply chains -- have made Japanese aluminium buyers
cautious of the market outlook.
Aluminium is used in products ranging from computers to
planes.
The premiums are over the London Metal Exchange cash price,
and includes insurance and freight costs.
Japanese trading houses and fabricator and suppliers
including BHP, Rio Tinto and Alcoa Inc have
been negotiating since late last month.
