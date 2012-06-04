TOKYO, June 4 The premium for primary aluminium
shipments to Japan in the July-September quarter has been set in
a range of $200-$210 per tonne for several deals, a trader said
on Monday.
That is a record high level and compares with average
premiums of $121-$122 paid over the London Metal Exchange cash
price in the current quarter.
Buyers pay a premium in addition to the LME cash price to
cover freight and insurance and to reflect regional supply and
demand.
Late last month, Rio Tinto Alcan wrote to Japanese
buyers asking them to pay $200 per tonne for July-September
primary aluminium shipments, citing tight supplies, two sources
directly involved in the talks said.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)