* Premiums mostly at $200-$210, up to 70 pct rise from Q2
* Buyers target ingots due to worries about short supply
* Domestic demand shows signs of recovery, but still tepid
By Yuko Inoue
TOKYO, June 18 Japanese aluminium buyers, the
world's biggest importers of the metal, locked up third-quarter
supply deals mostly at a physical premium of $200-$210 per
tonne, a record high, after global smelters cut output, four
sources directly involved in the talks said.
The premiums for July-September, which act as a benchmark
for Asia, represent a jump of up to 70 percent from the $121-122
paid over the London Metal Exchange cash price in the
current quarter, the steepest-ever quarter-on-quarter rise.
An acute shortage of supply prompted buyers to speed up
settlements, said the sources, as producers cut back output,
while demand from the financial sector remained strong, reducing
supply of accessible metals for manufacturers.
"As we needed to secure volumes, the deals were done much
quicker this time than the preceding quarter," said one trader,
who asked not to be identified because fees are not made public.
"Because four or five major producers dominate the global
market, we have no means to counter their offers," said another
trader.
The biggest suppliers of Western ingot to Japan include Rio
Tinto, BHP Billiton, Alcoa Inc and
Norsk Hydro.
The rises come as domestic demand shows signs of recovery
but still remains tepid. After last year's devastating tsunami
and flooding in Thailand, which disrupted regional supply
chains, Japan's domestic demand of rolled-aluminium products
fell to 2 million tonnes in the year ended March 2012 from the
pre-Lehman crisis level of 2.3 million tonnes in 2007.
Japan's biggest fabricator Furukawa-Sky Aluminum Corp
saw its net profit plunge 70 percent in the year ended
March while sales fell 6.4 percent.
The Japan Aluminium Association expects shipments to recover
to 2.06 million tonnes this financial year, up 2.8 percent,
helped by stronger demand from the car and construction
industries.
Companies such as Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor
Co are expanding production of fuel-efficient vehicles,
helped by government subsidies although the incentives programme
is likely to expire as soon as July.
Norsk Hydro previously decided to idle its
180,000-tonne per year Kurri smelter in Australia.
U.S. producer Alcoa has already said it
is taking a hard look at the cost profile of its Point Henry
smelter, while Rio Tinto Alcan has put all three of its
Australian smelters on the sale block as it retreats to its
low-cost Canadian base.
Under the financial deals, bankers buy physical metal and
simultaneously sell forward at a profit, while striking a
warehouse deal to store it cheaply in the interim. The deals
have recently become more profitable as the difference between
nearby and forward prices has widened.
The premium is applied to so-called Good Western-grade
aluminum ingot. It includes freight and insurance costs, and
reflects local supply and demand.
(Editing by Ed Davies)