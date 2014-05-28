TOKYO May 28 Top aluminium producers have offered Japanese buyers a record premium of $405-410 per tonne for July-September primary metal shipments, up at least 9 percent from the previous quarter, four sources involved in quarterly pricing talks said on Wednesday.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.

For the April-June quarter, Japanese buyers mostly agreed to pay a record premium of $365-370 per tonne PREM-ALUM-JP, up 45-47 percent from the prior quarter.

The latest quarterly pricing negotiations began this month between Japanese buyers and miners including Rio Tinto Ltd and United Company Rusal Plc, and are expected to stretch into next month. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)