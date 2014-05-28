* Proposed premiums for July-Sept up at least 9 pct from Apr-June

* Jump in proposed rates reflect tight supply, high overseas premiums

* Negotiations will continue through June (Adds comments, details, and background)

TOKYO, May 28 Top aluminium producers have pushed up the premiums proposed on primary metal for July-September shipments to Japan to a record as smelter shutdowns and financing deals have squeezed supplies, sources involved in pricing talks said on Wednesday.

The offers at $405-$410 per tonne for the July-Sept quarter shipments were up at least 9 percent from $365-370 per tonne PREM-ALUM-JP in the previous quarter, said the four sources involved in the quarterly pricing talks.

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of aluminium and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.

The latest quarterly pricing negotiations began this month between Japanese buyers and miners, including Rio Tinto Ltd and United Company Rusal Plc, and are expected to stretch into next month.

Rio offered $410 to its Japanese clients this week while Rusal asked for $405 last week, according to the sources.

"Other producers have not shown specific levels, but they have also indicated above $400, citing tightness of physical metal supply, higher overseas spot premiums, and firm domestic demand," an end-user source said.

Persistent appetite for financing deals backed by aluminium supplies and logjams in releasing metal from storage have kept supplies tight, while the LME battles to push through reforms aimed at freeing up metal stuck in queues at its warehouses.

Chinese smelters between late 2013 and end-April had also shut about 2 million tonnes of capacity due to tumbling domestic prices that hit a five-year low in March, although some smelters are now being restarted.

Premiums in Europe's spot market rose to record highs last week, trading at $380 to $400 a tonne, as tight supply prompted consumers to scramble for material, traders said.

"Demand in Japan is solid despite a sales tax hike from April 1. We even received inquiries of extra supply from Japanese buyers for the current quarter," a source with one of the producers said.

But buyers are not willing to accept another quarter of record-high premiums so easily.

"We are okay to see some increases, but there is no reason to justify a $40 jump," a source at a trading firm said.

Another source with a buyer said stockpiles in Japan are relatively high, which suggests that domestic demand is not as strong as producers claim.

Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports totalled 247,300 tonnes at the end of April, up 4.1 percent from a month earlier, according to trading house Marubeni Corp earlier this month.

"We hope to settle somewhere between $380 and $390, definitely below $400," another end-user source said. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)