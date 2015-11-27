GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as China gains; oil up on North Sea outage
TOKYO Nov 27 An aluminium producer has offered Japanese buyers a premium of $120 per tonne for January-March primary metal shipments, up 33 percent from the previous quarter, three sources involved in quarterly pricing talks said on Friday.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.
For the October-December quarter, Japanese buyers mostly agreed to pay a premium of $90 per tonne PREM-ALUM-JP, down 10 percent from the prior quarter.
The latest quarterly pricing negotiations began this week between Japanese buyers and miners including Rio Tinto Ltd , Alcoa Inc and South32 Ltd, and are expected to continue next month. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
April 4 Amazon.com Inc will live-stream games for the U.S. National Football League this year, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday, marking a high-profile push by the online retailer to attract fans to its Prime shopping and video-playback club.
TAIPEI, April 5 Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday lifted by the 8 percent surge in shares of Hon Hai Precision , the world's largest contract electronics maker and a key Apple Inc supplier. As of 0150 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 1.1 percent, to 9,915.13 points, after closing down 0.4 percent on Friday. Taiwan's financial markets where shut Monday and Tuesday for public holidays. The electronics subindex rose 1.6 percent, while the finan