TOKYO Nov 27 An aluminium producer has offered
Japanese buyers a premium of $120 per tonne for January-March
primary metal shipments, up 33 percent from the previous
quarter, three sources involved in quarterly pricing talks said
on Friday.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the
premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each
quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price
set the benchmark for the region.
For the October-December quarter, Japanese buyers mostly
agreed to pay a premium of $90 per tonne PREM-ALUM-JP, down 10
percent from the prior quarter.
The latest quarterly pricing negotiations began this week
between Japanese buyers and miners including Rio Tinto Ltd
, Alcoa Inc and South32 Ltd, and
are expected to continue next month.
