TOKYO, Sept 30 Japan's aluminium premium for
shipments during the October to December quarter was set at $75
per tonne, reflecting softer spot premiums, five sources
directly involved in the quarterly pricing talks said.
The deal, which marks a 17 to 19 percent fall from the $90
to $93 per tonne premiums PREM-ALUM-JP in the previous
quarter, is the second straight quarterly drop and the lowest in
more than seven years.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of aluminium and the
surcharges, or premiums, which consumers pay on top of the
London Metal Exchange cash price for primary metal
shipments, set the benchmark for the region.
