TOKYO, March 8 Three global aluminium producers
have offered Japanese buyers a premium of $135 per tonne for
shipments in the April to June quarter, up 42 percent from the
previous quarter, three sources direcly involved in the pricing
talks said on Wednesday.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of the metal and the
premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each
quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price
set the benchmark for the region.
For the January-March quarter, Japanese buyers mostly agreed
to pay a premium of $95 per tonne PREM-ALUM-JP, up 27 percent
from the prior quarter.
The latest quarterly pricing negotiations began last month
between Japanese buyers and miners including South32 Ltd
, Rio Tinto Ltd and United Company
Rusal Plc, and are expected to continue through this
month.
