TOKYO, June 8 Some Japanese aluminium buyers
have agreed to pay producers a premium of $119 per tonne for
shipments in the July to September quarter, reflecting lower
spot premiums, three sources directly involved in the quarterly
pricing talks said on Thursday.
This is a 7 percent decline from the $128 per tonne premiums
PREM-ALUM-JP in the previous quarter and the first quarterly
drop in three.
Many other Japanese buyers are still negotiating with global
producers, with further deals expected later this month.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of aluminium and the
premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each
quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price
set the benchmark for the region.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)