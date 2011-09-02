* Marks first drop in three quarters
* Offers range between $118 and $122
* Concerns over U.S. economy, sluggish Japan demand
* Table of quarterly Japanese aluminium premiums:
(Adds comments)
TOKYO, Sept 2 The premium for primary aluminium
shipments to Japan in the October-December quarter has been set
at $118 per tonne for at least one deal, an industry source
directly involved in the talks said on Friday, marking the first
decline in three quarters.
"We have agreed for premiums of $118 for part of our needs,"
said the source, adding that the portion agreed was less than
half of his company's purchases.
An end-user said his company was seeking to bring the
premium down to $115, after receiving offers between $118 and
$122 a tonne.
"We haven't reached an agreement yet as we are aiming to
further lower the premiums closer to $115," the end-user said.
The $118 premium is down from $120 agreed for the current
July-September quarter, and was generally in line with buyers'
expectations.
Most of the deals have not yet been agreed and traders and
industry officials said talks will continue next week.
Industry officials said inventory adjustments, sluggish
demand due to slow recovery in Japan from the devastating
earthquake in March, as well as deepening uncertainty over the
global economic outlook may have prevented producers from hiking
the premiums.
Negotiations for the talks began two weeks ago between
Japanese buyers such as trading houses and aluminium mills and
suppliers, including mining giants such as BHP Billiton
.
Japanese shipments of aluminium products fell 4.8 percent in
July from a year earlier to 170,916 tonnes, falling year-on-year
for the second month in a row as the impact from the March
earthquake was still felt.
The premiums are over the London Metal Exchange cash price,
and includes insurance and freight costs.
Japan, which has to buy nearly all the metal it needs
overseas, imports about 2 million tonnes of primary aluminium a
year for use in products ranging from computers, planes and
electronics to the food sector.
(Reporting by Chikako Mogi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)