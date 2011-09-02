* Marks first drop in three quarters

* Offers range between $118 and $122

* Concerns over U.S. economy, sluggish Japan demand

* Table of quarterly Japanese aluminium premiums: (Adds comments)

TOKYO, Sept 2 The premium for primary aluminium shipments to Japan in the October-December quarter has been set at $118 per tonne for at least one deal, an industry source directly involved in the talks said on Friday, marking the first decline in three quarters.

"We have agreed for premiums of $118 for part of our needs," said the source, adding that the portion agreed was less than half of his company's purchases.

An end-user said his company was seeking to bring the premium down to $115, after receiving offers between $118 and $122 a tonne.

"We haven't reached an agreement yet as we are aiming to further lower the premiums closer to $115," the end-user said.

The $118 premium is down from $120 agreed for the current July-September quarter, and was generally in line with buyers' expectations.

Most of the deals have not yet been agreed and traders and industry officials said talks will continue next week.

Industry officials said inventory adjustments, sluggish demand due to slow recovery in Japan from the devastating earthquake in March, as well as deepening uncertainty over the global economic outlook may have prevented producers from hiking the premiums.

Negotiations for the talks began two weeks ago between Japanese buyers such as trading houses and aluminium mills and suppliers, including mining giants such as BHP Billiton .

Japanese shipments of aluminium products fell 4.8 percent in July from a year earlier to 170,916 tonnes, falling year-on-year for the second month in a row as the impact from the March earthquake was still felt.

The premiums are over the London Metal Exchange cash price, and includes insurance and freight costs.

Japan, which has to buy nearly all the metal it needs overseas, imports about 2 million tonnes of primary aluminium a year for use in products ranging from computers, planes and electronics to the food sector. (Reporting by Chikako Mogi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)