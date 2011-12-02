TOKYO Dec 2 Term aluminium premium talks
between Australian suppliers and Japanese buyers are not making
progress, with Rio Tinto and BHP seeking a
$114-115 per tonne premium and Japanese buyers aiming for a
level below $110, down from $118 in the fourth quarter, mills
and traders said.
Settlement for the January-March quarter premium will likely
be delayed into the middle of this month due to the wide price
gap, they said.
Japan is the world's biggest aluminium importer, with
domestic consumption of 2 million tonnes per year, equivalent to
about 5 percent of global demand.
"We haven't tabled a counter offer since we received the
first offer from suppliers of around $114-$115 late last month.
We aim for a premium below $110," an official at an aluminium
mill said.
Suppliers are bullish on the back of a relatively tight
market and recent financing deals involving banks, while
aluminium mills are worried about shrinking demand, they said.
Domestic demand in Japan is slowing after devastating floods
in Thailand caused many Japanese firms to curb output of
consumer goods using parts made in Thailand, while the strong
yen is curtailing exports of Japanese goods. Aluminium is used
in products ranging from computers to planes.
The premiums for the fourth quarter of 2011 -- the amount
paid above LME cash prices, which on Friday traded around
$2,103 a tonne -- were settled at around $118 a tonne. That was
down slightly from the $120 level in July-September, which was
the highest in a year.
Amid prospects of a slowdown of the economy and demand, some
trading companies expect Japanese mills may reduce the volume on
annual term deals in favour of spot deals.
