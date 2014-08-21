TOKYO Aug 21 United Company RUSAL Plc
, the world's biggest aluminium producer, has kicked
off talks with Japanese buyers at a record high premium of $460
per tonne for October-December shipments of the metal, according
to three sources.
Rusal sent an email to Japanese buyers on Tuesday with an
early indication of the premium of $460 per tonne, up 13-15
percent from the previous quarter, citing strong demand and
higher overseas premiums, the sources involved in quarterly
pricing negotiations said on Thursday.
