* Stocks rise to highest since May 2009

* Rise due to arrival of delayed shipments

* Drop seen in coming months as power savings end, output picks up (Adds comments, table)

TOKYO, Sept 12 Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports at the end of August stood at their highest level since May 2009, boosted by the arrival of delayed shipments from July, an official at trading house Marubeni Corp said on Monday.

Aluminium stocks at these ports rose by 37,700 tonnes or 18.5 percent to 241,200 tonnes as of the end of August from 203,500 tonnes a month earlier, said Marubeni, which collects data from the key ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.

"The rise is largely due to shipping schedules, with the arrival of cargoes which were supposed to have come in July but were delayed," the Marubeni official said.

The August aluminium stocks were the largest since 243,300 tonnes in May 2009.

Without the delays, aluminium stocks for July and August would have been 220,000-230,000 tonnes, the official said.

Japan, which has to buy nearly all the metal it needs overseas, annually imports about 2 million tonnes of primary aluminium, used in products ranging from computers, airplanes and electronics to the food sector.

Industry officials see stocks worth 10 percent of the imports, or around 200,000 tonnes, as appropriate.

The Marubeni official said he expected aluminium stocks to ease in coming months as production returns to a normal pace after Japan ended power curbs to avoid rolling blackouts during the summer peak demand.

"Imports are unlikely to pick up while deliveries from ports are expected to pick up along with the recovery in production as power conservation measures are lifted," he said.

But demand overall would lack strength with the Japanese economy hit by the yen's persistent strength, analysts said.

Japanese shipments of aluminium products fell 4.8 percent in July from a year earlier to 170,916 tonnes, industry data showed on Friday, falling year-on-year for the second month in a row as the impact from the March earthquake was still felt.

Reflecting the industry's cautious outlook, the premium for primary aluminium shipments to Japan in the October-December quarter has been set at $118 per tonne for at least one deal, marking the first decline in three quarters.

Following are details of Japanese aluminium stocks, including month-on-month and year-on-year comparisons (in tonnes):

Yokohama Nagoya Osaka Total

Aug 31 119,600 107,600 14,000 241,200

July 31 98,300 90,700 14,500 203,500

June 30 114,500 101,100 13,000 228,600

May 31 113,900 98,500 13,000 225,400 End-Aug 2010 121,200 101,900 13,000 236,100

(Reporting by Chikako Mogi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)