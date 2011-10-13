(Adds details)

TOKYO, Oct 13 Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports at the end of September fell 4.1 percent during the month due in part to higher demand from the automobile sector, but overall demand lacks strength, trading house Marubeni Corp said on Thursday.

Aluminium stocks at these ports fell by 9,800 tonnes to 231,400 tonnes as of the end of September from 241,200 tonnes a month earlier, said Marubeni, which collects data from the key ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.

"In addition to a decline in imports, a pick-up in demand from sheet makers helped reduce the stock at the Nagoya port," a Marubeni official said.

"Demand from the car sector is strong at least for now, but demand overall lacks strength. The outlook is increasingly uncertain due to the global financial turmoil."

Japan, which has to buy nearly all the metal it needs overseas, annually imports about 2 million tonnes of primary aluminium, used in products ranging from computers, airplanes and electronics to the food sector.

Industry officials see stocks worth 10 percent of the imports, or around 200,000 tonnes, as appropriate.

Following are details of Japanese aluminium stocks, including month-on-month and year-on-year comparisons (in tonnes):

Yokohama Nagoya Osaka Total

Sept 30 126,700 90,700 14,000 231,400

Aug 31 119,600 107,600 14,000 241,200

July 31 98,300 90,700 14,500 203,500

June 30 114,500 101,100 13,000 228,600

May 31 113,900 98,500 13,000 225,400 End-Sept 2010 114,200 104,200 12,000 230,400

