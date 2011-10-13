(Adds details)
* Stocks down at Nagoya port on pick-up in demand
* Demand overall weak except from carmakers
* Global economic turmoil clouds outlook
TOKYO, Oct 13 Aluminium stocks held at three
major Japanese ports at the end of September fell 4.1 percent
during the month due in part to higher demand from the
automobile sector, but overall demand lacks strength, trading
house Marubeni Corp said on Thursday.
Aluminium stocks at these ports fell by 9,800 tonnes to
231,400 tonnes as of the end of September from 241,200 tonnes a
month earlier, said Marubeni, which collects data from the key
ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.
"In addition to a decline in imports, a pick-up in demand
from sheet makers helped reduce the stock at the Nagoya port," a
Marubeni official said.
"Demand from the car sector is strong at least for now, but
demand overall lacks strength. The outlook is increasingly
uncertain due to the global financial turmoil."
Japan, which has to buy nearly all the metal it needs
overseas, annually imports about 2 million tonnes of primary
aluminium, used in products ranging from computers, airplanes
and electronics to the food sector.
Industry officials see stocks worth 10 percent of the
imports, or around 200,000 tonnes, as appropriate.
Following are details of Japanese aluminium stocks,
including month-on-month and year-on-year comparisons (in
tonnes):
Yokohama Nagoya Osaka Total
Sept 30 126,700 90,700 14,000 231,400
Aug 31 119,600 107,600 14,000 241,200
July 31 98,300 90,700 14,500 203,500
June 30 114,500 101,100 13,000 228,600
May 31 113,900 98,500 13,000 225,400
End-Sept 2010 114,200 104,200 12,000 230,400
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Chris Gallagher)