(Adds table)

TOKYO, Nov 11 Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports at the end of October rose 1.9 percent, or 4,400 tonnes, during the month to 235,800 tonnes, trading house Marubeni Corp said on Friday.

Stocks at the port in Nagoya, in an area where a number of carmakers have factories, jumped 7,400 tonnes during the month, data showed.

Marubeni collects data from the key ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.

Following are details of Japanese aluminium stocks, including month-on-month and year-on-year comparisons (in tonnes): Port Yokohama Nagoya Osaka total 30-Oct 123,700 98,100 14,000 35,800

30-Sep 126,700 90,700 14,000 31,400

31-Aug 119,600 107,600 14,000 41,200

31-Jul 98,300 90,700 14,500 03,500

30-Jun 114,500 101,100 13,000 28,600

End-Oct 112,100 100,700 13,000 25,800 2010 (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Joseph Radford)