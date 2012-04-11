Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
TOKYO, April 11 Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports came to 245,100 tonnes at the end of March, down 7.3 percent or 19,400 tonnes from a month earlier, trading house Marubeni Corp said on Wednesday.
Marubeni collects data from the key ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)