Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
TOKYO Feb 10 Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports came to 277,800 tonnes at the end of January, up 30,500 tonnes, or 12.3 percent, from a month earlier, trading house Marubeni Corp said on Friday.
Marubeni collects data from the key ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
