(Adds table)

TOKYO, Feb 10 Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports came to 277,800 tonnes at the end of January, up 30,500 tonnes, or 12.3 percent, from a month earlier, trading house Marubeni Corp said on Friday.

Marubeni collects data from the key ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka. Port Yokohama Nagoya Osaka Total

31-Jan 135,800 127,000 15,000 277,800

31-Dec 123,000 109,800 14,500 247,300

30-Nov 111,500 95,500 14,500 221,500

30-Oct 123,700 98,100 14,000 235,800

30-Sep 126,700 90,700 14,000 231,400

31-Aug 119,600 107,600 14,000 241,200

31-Jul 98,300 90,700 14,500 203,500

30-Jun 114,500 101,100 13,000 228,600 End-Jan 2011 110,900 97,800 12,000 220,700 (Reporting by Yuko Inoue)