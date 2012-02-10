(Adds table)
TOKYO, Feb 10 Aluminium stocks
held at three major Japanese ports came to 277,800
tonnes at the end of January, up 30,500 tonnes, or 12.3
percent, from a month earlier, trading house Marubeni
Corp said on Friday.
Marubeni collects data from the key ports of
Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.
Port Yokohama Nagoya Osaka Total
31-Jan 135,800 127,000 15,000 277,800
31-Dec 123,000 109,800 14,500 247,300
30-Nov 111,500 95,500 14,500 221,500
30-Oct 123,700 98,100 14,000 235,800
30-Sep 126,700 90,700 14,000 231,400
31-Aug 119,600 107,600 14,000 241,200
31-Jul 98,300 90,700 14,500 203,500
30-Jun 114,500 101,100 13,000 228,600
End-Jan 2011 110,900 97,800 12,000 220,700
