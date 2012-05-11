(Marubeni corrects end-March stocks to 245,100 from 245,000)

TOKYO May 11 Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports came to 234,800 tonnes at the end of April, down 4 percent from 24 5,10 0 to nnes a month earlier, trading house Marubeni Corp said on Friday.

The end-April stocks were up 7 percent from 219,100 tonnes as of end April 2011. Marubeni collects data from the key ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Edmund Klamann)