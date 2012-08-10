TOKYO Aug 10 Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports stood at 235,100 tonnes at the end of July, up 0.9 percent from 232,900 tonnes a month earlier, trading house Marubeni Corp said on Friday.

The stocks at the end of July were up 15.5 percent from 203,500 tonnes in the same month in 2011. Marubeni collects data from the key ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.  Japan, which has to import nearly all the metal it needs, consumes about 2 million tonnes of aluminium annually, or 5 percent of global demand. The metal is widely used in products ranging from housing materials, planes and electronics to the food sector.