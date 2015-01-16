UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Jan 15 Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports were 413,000 tonnes at the end of December, up 9.3 percent from 378,000 tonnes a month earlier, trading house Marubeni Corp said on Friday.
Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.
Here are stock levels at the ports (amounts in tonnes):
Dec'2014 Nov'2014 Dec'2013 Yokohama 196,000 178,000 111,000 Nagoya 201,000 185,000 137,000 Osaka 16,000 15,000 15,000 TOTAL 413,000 378,000 263,000 (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.