TOKYO, June 11 Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports came to 223,200 tonnes at the end of May, down 4.9 percent from 234,800 tonnes a month earlier, trading house Marubeni Corp said on Monday.

The stocks at the end of May were down 1 percent from 225,400 tonnes as of the end of May 2011. Marubeni collects data from the key ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Michael Watson)