TOKYO Nov 18 Three Japanese firms, including electronics conglomerate NEC, said they are being investigated by Japan's Fair Trade Commission on suspicion of violating anti-monopoly laws in connection with sales of firefighting emergency radio systems.

Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd and Japan Radio Co Ltd also said in statements that they are under investigation.

All three firms said they are cooperating with authorities.

(Reporting by Edwina Gibbs; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)