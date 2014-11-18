UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Nov 18 Three Japanese firms, including electronics conglomerate NEC, said they are being investigated by Japan's Fair Trade Commission on suspicion of violating anti-monopoly laws in connection with sales of firefighting emergency radio systems.
Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd and Japan Radio Co Ltd also said in statements that they are under investigation.
All three firms said they are cooperating with authorities.
(Reporting by Edwina Gibbs; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources