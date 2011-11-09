* No official change yet to planned start of output from May
2012 -AOC
* To focus on parliamentary elections in Egypt -AOC
TOKYO Nov 9 Political instability in Egypt may
delay the first crude output from the offshore Northwest October
block in the northern Gulf of Suez, a top executive from
operator AOC Holdings said on Wednesday.
"The drilling of two wells has been finished, and we are
considering whether to move on to the next stage," said
Kazutoshi Hoyano, a vice president at Japan's AOC.
"We will likely see a delay (in production) under the
current circumstances."
AOC will monitor the political situation in Egypt as
elections take place, he added. Elections for the country's
lower house are due to start on Nov. 28 and for the upper house
on Jan. 22, with each vote being held in three stages.
The company has not yet revised its scheduled start date of
May 2012 for the field, a company spokesman said.
The elections are the next stage in transition from fragile
military rule to civilian government in Egypt after an uprising
unseated Hosni Mubarak in February. The uprising drove away
investors and put business plans on hold.
Clashes between the army and Coptic Christian demonstrators
in Cairo on Oct. 9, the deadliest since Mubarak stood down,
underscored an unstable social backdrop as the country gears up
for the elections.
AOC and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC)
each have a 50 percent interest in the block, which they expect
to pump around 6,000 barrels per day (bpd) at its peak.
AOC last year delayed the production from the previous
target of April-September 2010.
