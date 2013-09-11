* Apple to sell lower-cost iPhone at $730 in China
By Dominic Lau and Clement Tan
TOKYO/HONG KONG, Sept 11 Shares of Apple Inc's
component suppliers came under pressure on Wednesday as
investors locked in recent gains on concerns that its lower-cost
iPhone was still too expensive for its target audience in China
and other emerging markets.
Apple's own shares were down more than 5 percent a day after
it unveiled its flagship iPhone 5S with a fingerprint scanner to
help it stand out among the smartest of phones. It also
introduced the colourful 5C plastic model for emerging markets.
The cheaper, plastic-backed iPhone 5C will sell for 4,488
yuan ($730) in China, almost $200 more than the United States
retail price of $549 and only 800 yuan less than its
top-of-the-line sibling, the 5S.
"People were all expecting the 5C would be a low-cost model,
but it doesn't look like it will be too competitive now," said
Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities vice president for equity sales
in Hong Kong. "Everybody is now looking to the China Mobile
announcement, which can happen anytime now."
Markets have been speculating that Apple is on the verge of
signing a distribution pact with China Mobile Ltd, the
country's biggest wireless carrier with more than 740 million
subscribers. China Mobile shares fell just under 1 percent in
Hong Kong and about 3 percent in New York.
Shares of component suppliers Broadcom Corp and
Qualcomm Inc fell 2 and 3 percent respectively in New
York while those of Cirrus Logic Inc, which gets about
82 percent of its revenue from Apple, fell as much as 5 percent.
Brokerage Susquehanna Financial Group said that since the
iPhone 5s' connectivity features were not upgraded, Broadcom
could experience pricing pressure. Broadcom is widely believed
to be providing connectivity solutions for the new iPhone.
Among Japanese component makers, Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd
, Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd and Ibiden Co Ltd
dropped between 1.6 and 3.3 percent.
Hong Kong-listed AAC Technologies Holdings Inc
sagged 4 percent. Goertek Inc, which supplies
speakers to Apple, plunged the maximum 10 percent limit in
Shenzhen, while Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd
eased a more modest 1.3 percent.
Traders also said the cheaper model, which will go on sale
on Friday and come in five colours - blue, green, pink, yellow
and white - could crimp margins at suppliers.
"In terms of components, it's all a volume game with low
margins. It's not a huge positive for component makers," a
senior dealer at a foreign bank in Tokyo said.
Apple has been losing ground to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd in emerging
markets like China and India.
Other Japanese part suppliers that were hit on Tuesday
included Mitsumi Electric Co Ltd, Japan Aviation
Electronics Industry Ltd, Minebea Co Ltd, Alps
Electric Co Ltd and Nidec Corp, off between 1
and 4.3 percent.
BUYING OPPORTUNITY
Another Tokyo-based trader disagreed that margins were under
threat, saying Apple has long been squeezing its part suppliers
so if the tech giant can increase sales, it would benefit
component makers as well.
"It's not negative for the component makers because it's
about volume. If anything, it is positive for component makers
because you are now arguably going to be selling even more
iPhones," he said, adding that the selloff in the Japanese
component makers offered buying opportunities.
"The potential you've got here is not that you are going to
be selling fewer iPhone 5S...What you are doing here is
attacking a brand new market," the trader said. "Now they have
come up with a mid-range phone because there is a huge market
for entry level smartphones."
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, suppliers Taiyo
Yuden, Murata and Ibiden were 14 to 37 percent below their
intrinsic value, which evaluates a stock based on projected
growth over the next decade, using a combination of analyst
forecasts and industry growth expectations.
($1 = 6.12 Chinese yuan)
