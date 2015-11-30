TOKYO Nov 30 An award-winning Japanese manga
artist, whose retellings of traditional ghost stories and
depictions of the horrors of World War Two helped propel anime
to global popularity, died on Monday at the age of 93.
Shigeru Mizuki, a beloved household name in Japan, was an
art student when he was drafted in 1942 and sent to fight in New
Guinea, where he lost his left arm and witnessed scenes that
haunted him for the rest of his life.
Debuting in 1957, Mizuki went on to write manga dealing with
the U.S. wartime bombing, the abuse he and other military
recruits suffered under their emperor-worshipping commanders
during World War Two, and a biography of Adolf Hitler.
In 1979, he illustrated "The Darkness of the Fukushima
Nuclear Reactor" about the lives of workers at the Fukushima
nuclear plant that was crippled by the March 11, 2011,
earthquake and tsunami.
A 1991 piece in an educational magazine depicted wartime
abuses committed by Japanese soldiers in China and Korea,
including one scene where a soldier boasts of testing his new
sword on "five or six" civilians.
But he was probably best known for "Ge-ge-ge no Kitaro," a
manga series about a young ghost boy fighting off a series of
monsters based on Japanese folklore that was subsequently made
into an animated series that ran for several years.
(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Nick Macfie)