TOKYO, July 27 A day after the mass murder of 19
people at a facility for the disabled, many shocked Japanese
were questioning why the only suspect was discharged after just
two weeks from a hospital to which he'd been forcibly committed
under mental health laws.
Some are also wondering why the suspect, who had written
letters in February saying he would kill hundreds of handicapped
people, was not kept under surveillance after he left hospital.
"Involuntary commitment is done forcefully by the
authorities...If the time period drags on longer than necessary,
it becomes a serious violation of human rights," Asahi newspaper
said in an editorial on Tuesday.
"However, there were warning signs before the incident,"
said the Asahi, one of Japan's two biggest newspapers. "Was the
treatment and monitoring of the man sufficient"?
The suspect, 26-year-old Satoshi Uematsu, gave himself up to
police just an hour after the frenzied attack at the Tsukui
Yamayuri-En facility in the sleepy town of Sagamihara, southwest
of Tokyo early on Tuesday. The victims were stabbed to death and
at least 25 other residents of the facility were wounded.
On Wednesday, he was sent from a regional jail in Sagamihara
to the Yokohama District Public Prosecutors Office in Kanagawa
prefecture.
Uematsu had said in the letters to a top politician that he
could "obliterate 470 disabled people". He gave detailed plans
of how he would do so, including breaking into the facility at
night and targeting the severely disabled, media reported.
After questioning by police, to whom he repeated his extreme
comments, Uematsu was sent to a hospital on Feb. 19. He was
discharged on March 2 after a doctor deemed he had improved and
was no longer a threat to himself or others.
Given the warning signs, mainstream media raised the
question of whether Uematsu had been discharged too soon from
hospital, where he had tested positive for marijuana use and
exhibited signs of paranoia.
Experts said there were no legal limits on the length of
involuntary hospitalisation but a discharge was required once
the patient was no longer deemed a danger to himself or others.
The decision is up to the doctors, so it's difficult to second
guess.
"The general public might think, 'Why was such a person let
loose?' but forcible commitment is against the person's will so
the conditions should be strict," said Fumie Kyo, a lawyer
specialising in mental health patients' rights.
MEDICAL CARE, CRIME PREVENTION
Nevertheless, Kyo added, it might have been possible to keep
Uematsu in hospital longer under protective care even if he was
no longer judged a threat to others.
The goal of Japan's hospital commitment system, however, is
to provide medical treatment, not prevent crime, experts said.
"If medical treatment is deemed no longer necessary, then
the doctor must discharge the patient," said Seijo University
professor Teruyuki Yamamoto.
"The law is for the purpose of medical treatment, not for
the prevention of crime, so there are limits."
Authorities have not disclosed the hospital where Uematsu
was treated or identified the doctor who approved his discharge.
The experts said there was no legal requirement to keep a
discharged mental patient under surveillance and indeed, doing
so without permission would risk violating his rights unless the
patient had previously committed a serious crime.
Still, most agreed the incident had exposed weaknesses in
Japan's community support system for discharged mental patients.
"Japan's regional support system for the mentally ill is
weak," Kyo, the lawyer, said. "All we have been doing is
institutionalise the mentally ill."
What sort of system should be put in place could be a
delicate problem in a society where mental illness carries a
stigma.
"What is needed from now on is to create a soft system where
officials from the department of health ask how the patient is
doing," said Toshihiko Matsumoto, a physician who specialises in
drug dependence at the National Institute of Mental Health.
"Most mentally ill patients do not do such a thing,"
Matsumoto added, referring to the killings. "It's an extremely
exceptional case. I'm worried that because of such an
exceptional case, the rights of people who are trying to get
better will be restricted."
