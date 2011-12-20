TOKYO Dec 20 The head of Japan's auto lobby said on Tuesday he hoped the government's fresh tax incentives to buy clean cars would push up domestic sales by around 900,000 vehicles next business year, helping make up for falling exports.

Tokyo this month approved an extension of tax incentives and new subsidies to replace older cars to help the auto industry weather the yen's prolonged strength.

The tax incentives, which were set to expire at the end of this fiscal year on March 31, were extended by three years under stricter fuel efficiency requirements, while scrappage subsidies worth 300 billion yen ($3.85 billion) were reinstated after they ran out last September.

The previous steps together had helped boost domestic sales by about 900,000 vehicles over a one-year period, Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) Chairman Toshiyuki Shiga said.

"We are hoping for a similar boost when both the incentives and subsidies are available in the 2012 fiscal year," he told a small group of reporters.

Japanese automakers badly need to kickstart dwindling domestic demand to keep their factories in Japan running as they reduce exports to avoid currency losses.

Japanese vehicle sales grew 7.5 percent in 2010 to 4.96 million units thanks to the government's incentives.

JAMA said in September it expected domestic sales this calendar year of 4.25 million vehicles, down 14 percent from 2010. That forecast accounted for supply problems after the March 11 disasters but not the disruption from the Thai floods.

($1 = 77.9400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford)