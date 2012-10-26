UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, Oct 26 Japanese automakers saw production and sales in China drop dramatically in September, highlighting how seriously they were hit by anti-Japan sentiments that spiked recently in the world's biggest auto market over a territorial row. The following are figures for output and sales in China at major Japanese carmakers for September, with percentage changes from the year before. Output *Sales Nissan 90,394 (-20.4) 76,066 (-35.3) Honda 50,735 (-20.7) 33,931 (-40.5) **Toyota 47,253 (-41.9) 44,000 (-48.9) Suzuki 17,000 (-45.2) 19,000 (-48.6) Mazda 13,413 (-13.7) 13,258 (-34.6) Mitsubishi 2,304 (-30.4) 2,344 (-62.8) *Figures for Toyota, Mazda, Suzuki and Mitsubishi represent retail sales. Figures for Nissan and Honda represent sales to dealerships. *Toyota figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Co. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources