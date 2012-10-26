TOKYO, Oct 26 Japanese automakers saw production and sales in China drop dramatically in September, highlighting how seriously they were hit by anti-Japan sentiments that spiked recently in the world's biggest auto market over a territorial row. The following are figures for output and sales in China at major Japanese carmakers for September, with percentage changes from the year before. Output *Sales Nissan 90,394 (-20.4) 76,066 (-35.3) Honda 50,735 (-20.7) 33,931 (-40.5) **Toyota 47,253 (-41.9) 44,000 (-48.9) Suzuki 17,000 (-45.2) 19,000 (-48.6) Mazda 13,413 (-13.7) 13,258 (-34.6) Mitsubishi 2,304 (-30.4) 2,344 (-62.8) *Figures for Toyota, Mazda, Suzuki and Mitsubishi represent retail sales. Figures for Nissan and Honda represent sales to dealerships. *Toyota figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Co. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota)