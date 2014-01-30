UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects to add million, change 'last year' to 'this year' in 2nd paragraph)
TOKYO Jan 30 Japanese demand for new cars, trucks and buses, including mini-vehicles, will likely fall 9.8 percent in 2014, an industry group said on Thursday.
The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) said it expects the market to total 4.85 million vehicles in 2014, against 5,375,514 last year, when sales inched up 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Dominic Lau and Michael Perry)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources